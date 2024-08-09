Fermerci and FerCargo are asking MIT to take action to avert a disastrous crisis in rail freight transport

In a joint letter addressed to the Minister of Foreign Affairs,
Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, the presidents of the
railway sector associations Fermerci and FerCargo, Clemente
Carta and Mauro Pessano, denounced that "the conditions
in which rail freight operators
are forced to work, without any feedback or support
required for months, make the situation no longer sustainable.
This - they explained in the letter - creates profound inconvenience to the
Italian industrial system and local economies. We ask with
forces urgent intervention by the Ministry of Infrastructure and
Transport, led by Matteo Salvini, to avoid a crisis
with unpredictable consequences".
"The continuous interruptions of the railway lines, caused by
from the work of the PNRR until 2026 - continued Carta and Pessano
- are leading to a reduction in the ability to
transport of more than 50% in 2024, with peaks of 80% during the
summer months. Added to this are the closures of the passes
including the Frejus and the Gotthard, which have serious
repercussions on the entire Italian logistics system. These
problems, along with natural events such as floods in
Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany and the Red Sea crisis are causing
a collapse in rail freight traffic, with a loss of 3.2%
in 2023 compared to the previous year and a forecast of further
a 6.7% drop in 2024. The estimated economic damage for 2024 is
of about 90 million euros, with similar prospects for the following
two years".
"This context - concluded the presidents of Fermerci
and FerCargo - not only prevents the development of the sector and the
modal rebalancing, but risks compromising the integrity of the
and the future of companies and the approximately 15,000 workers employed.
We reiterate our availability, at any time, to
discuss with all institutional interlocutors to
identify and immediately implement the solutions needed to
overcome this crisis".