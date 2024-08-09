T&E again urges cruise lines to move towards the use of e-fuels

Transport & Environment (T&E), the European organisation
which aims to promote the reduction of the impact
transport sector, again called for
the cruise industry to move towards the use of
synthetic fuels to reduce pollutant emissions from
cruise ships and not to liquefied natural gas, which
currently it is the fuel used mainly for
power the most recent and newly built ships.
The call follows the publication by T&E of the new
own report "'Cruisezillas': How much
bigger can cruise ships get?" which highlights the relevant
increase in the size of today's most
large, which turn out to be twice as large as those of 2000. The
The report points out that if they continue to grow at this rate,
In 2050, the largest cruise ships could
reach a gross tonnage of 345,000 tons. The document
recalls that, in addition to size, ships have grown
exceptionally also in number, having increased twenty-fold
going from only 21 ships in 1970 to 515 today and notes that
the increase in the size and number of units of the
global cruise fleet in 2022 increased by almost
20% of CO2 emissions produced by these ships in Europe compared to
to 2019.
The report notes that to contain the increase in emissions
in the atmosphere determined by the increase in the fleet many companies
cruise companies are switching to liquefied natural gas as a
alternative to traditional fuels, and today LNG-powered ships
account for 38% of global cruise ship orders. The
The report points out that, if LNG emits fewer pollutants and carbon dioxide
When it burns, it releases methane, a greenhouse gas
more than 80 times more powerful than CO2.
"The only green and scalable solution to decarbonise
maritime activities - highlighted Inesa Ulichina,
T&E responsible for shipping sustainability -
They are e-fuels." Specifying that, as reported in a
recent T&E study, in 2030 green e-fuels could
almost 4% of European maritime transport, according to
Transport & Environment the limited availability of
e-fuels and the infrastructure for refuelling them
fuels should be less of a problem for ships
since they sail several times on the same routes
with a precise planning of arrivals and departures in ports,
making their needs and timing of replenishment of
predictable fuel and relatively easy to plan.
According to the latest T&E study, moreover, moving to
green fuels could also be financially advantageous
for cruise operators since, due to the price of the
carbon charged to ships that has been in force since the beginning of
this year under EU rules and sanctions
progressively increasing from 2025 onwards due to the use of
More polluting fuels under the European regulation
FuelEU Maritime, in 2030 sailing only on fossil fuel
will become 13% more expensive than the
blending 4% of e-methanol into the fuel mix. The report
highlights that the increase in navigation costs with the use of
fossil fuel compared to the e-fuel mix could reach
over 30% in 2040 and over 80% in 2050.