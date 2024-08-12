PSA will acquire control of the Polish intermodal operator Loconi International

PSA Baltics, a Belgian company wholly owned by the
PSA International terminal group of Singapore, has signed a
Agreement to acquire 85% of the operator's share capital
Polish intermodal Loconi International, a share that will be
sold by ATC Cargo of Gdynia. The Singapore Group explained
which with the acquisition aims to develop new railway products with
support of the PSA group's European container terminals, in
detail of the Baltic Hub Container Terminal of the Port of
Gdansk, a terminal company in which PSA holds 40% of the
capital.
Loconi, which was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Gdynia,
operates 220 trains to and from the ports every year and every year it handles
A traffic of about 250 thousand TEU containers.