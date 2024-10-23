Cargo traffic in the port of Rotterdam was stable in the third quarter

With about 108.6 million tons handled, in the third
quarter of this year, the traffic of goods in the port of
Rotterdam has been almost stable as it has been
109.1 million tonnes of cargo in the
corresponding period of 2023. Almost unchanged were both
the volumes of goods on landing, which amounted to 76.5 million
tons, and those of goods at embarkation, which amounted to 32.4
million tons.
In the miscellaneous goods sector alone, the total traffic of
container, amounting to approximately 34.0 million tonnes with a
handling of containers equal to 3.6 million TEUs,
recorded growth of +1% and +2% respectively over the third
quarter of last year, while rolling stock and freight
have suffered decreases of -2% and -12%, falling to
6.4 million and 1.4 million tons. Liquid bulk is
increased globally by +1% to 50.0 million tonnes, of which
25.1 million tonnes of crude oil (+1%), 13.8 million tonnes of crude oil
refined petroleum products (+3%), 2.4 million tonnes of
liquefied natural gas (-11%) and 8.6 million tonnes of other
liquid loads (+3%). In the dry bulk sector,
16.7 million tonnes handled (-7%), including 7.7 million tonnes
tons of minerals and scrap (+9%), 3.3 million tons of
coal (-41%), 2.7 million tons of agricultural bulk (+13%)
and 3.0 million tonnes of other goods (+4%).
In the first nine months of this year, the Dutch port of call
handled a total of 328.6 million tonnes, with a slight
decrease of -0.4% over the same period of 2023, of which 230.6
million tonnes at landing (-1.1%) and 98.0 million tonnes at landing
tons at embarkation (+1.2%). The global figure for goods
containerized was 101.1 million tons
(+3.0%) and was achieved with a movement of
containers equal to 10.4 million TEUs (+2.2%). The rolling stock is
amounted to 19.2 million tonnes (-3.5%) and goods
conventional to 4.5 million tons (-9.5%). The data
total of liquid bulk cargo was 151.5 million
tonnes (-1.7%) and that of dry bulk cargo of 52.2 million tonnes
tons (-0.9%).
"In recent months - commented the administrator of the
Port of Rotterdam Authority, Boudewijn Siemons - exchanges
global trade has seen signs of recovery. The trust of the
has increased and this has translated into
a growth in container traffic. The decline in traffic in
other segments unfortunately shows that European industry is still
struggling with a weakening of the competitive position caused by
high energy costs. We continue to face great
challenges on the geopolitical scene and in global supply chains. Therefore
- concluded Siemons - in the remaining months of this year there will be no
We expect major changes in the flow of goods."