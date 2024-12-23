In November, freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado grew by +4.3%

Last month the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure
handled a total of 5.29 million tons of goods,
with an increase of +4.3% on November 2023, of which 3.94
million tons in the port of the Ligurian capital (+3.3%) and 1.34 million tons
million tons in the Savona port (+7.4%).
In particular, 2.85 were handled in the port of Genoa
million tons of goods in the Genoa-Sampierdarena basin
(+6.7%) and 1.09 million tons in the port basin of Pra'
(-4.7%), while in the port of Savona-Vado
541 thousand tons of cargo in the Savona basin (+18.9%), 324 thousand
tons in that of Vado Ligure (+17.4%) and 477 thousand tons per
buoy field in the Vado roadstead (-8.0%). Lack of traffic data more
detailed for each of the two ports for November 2024
now limiting itself to the Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea
to make timely information known by relying on the
reporting of quarterly data based on the ESPO model,
thus renouncing to account for the trend of traffic
port with the greatest frequency due and necessary for what
which is still the main Italian port.
Overall, last month the traffic of various goods
in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado amounted to 5.84 million
of tons (+7.1%), with only one containerized traffic
amounted to 2.36 million tons (+13.6%) with a
container handling of 253,065 TEUs (+11.3%) and 1.18
million tonnes of conventional goods (-4.0%). In the sector
of dry bulk cargo traffic was 257 thousand
tons (+47.4%) to which are added 78 thousand tons
in the industrial sector in Genoa (-20.9%). In the segment
of liquid bulk cargo was handled 1.27 million
tons of mineral oils (-7.6%), 59 thousand tons of products
chemical (+61.3%) and 25 thousand tons of vegetable oils and wine
(-13,8%). In the two ports, the supply of bunkers and supplies of
totalled 64 thousand tonnes (+16.7%).
In November 2024, cruise passenger traffic recorded a
sharp drop of -27.7% having been 177 thousand units. Less
The decline in the ferry sector was accentuated with 52 thousand
passengers (-3.5%).
In the first eleven months of this year, global traffic in the
was 59.64 million tonnes, with a slight
growth of +1.1% over the same period of 2023, of which 44.59
million tonnes handled in Genoa (-0.9%) and 15.05 million tonnes
of tons in Savona-Vado (+7.4%).