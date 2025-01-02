The new logistics company GTS Horizon has been established in Verona

The GTS intermodal transport group together with Simone Gatto De
Chirico, partner of the road haulage and logistics company De
Chirico Srl, has established the new company GTS Horizon with
headquarters at the Interporto Quadrante Europa in Verona. 'GTS
Horizon - explained Simone Gatto De Chirico - was born above all
to fill a void that, for a long time now, weighed like a
boulder on the Verona area and on the entire industrial fabric and
entrepreneurial sector of the Triveneto: the absence (on site) of a company in
able to manage the entire logistics chain of its
customers, not only by providing all the necessary equipment and by putting
railway routes to reach full
sustainability, but also by offering distribution or
as well as road transport, maritime transport,
air, customs, in Italy and all over the world. Our goal
is exactly this: to make available to our
customers a single interlocutor with whom to deal
on a daily basis".
Gatto De Chirico specified that GTS Horizon will aim
'on rail and maritime intermodality, both in
Italy and in Europe, groupage, FTL (Full Truckload) and LTL services
(Less Than Truckload), i.e. full or partial load. For
concerns, in particular, road transport - he added
-, we intend to focus on powered traction
alternative. All in the name of quality and
continuity of the service offered, because, in addition to
ensure that goods are delivered on time, a partner
logistics worthy of the name must also be able to predict
and react to any unforeseen events or emergencies, making sure that
its services are also and especially available in periods of
peak".