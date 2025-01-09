New annual record for the transit of ships in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore

In 2024, ship traffic in the Straits of Malacca and
Singapore has achieved a new annual all-time high by being
94,301 ships transited the route, with an increase of +5.5% on the
2023 when the previous historical peak had been marked.
The strong rise in the
of bulk carrier transits have reached a record high of
19,507 units (+7.4%), and very large crude carriers,
were equal to the record number of 9,724 VLCCs (+1.9%). A new
record was also recorded by the transits of ships for gas
liquefied natural with 5,003 units (+3.0%). Among others
types of vessels, container ship transits have increased
with 25,127 ships on the route (+2.1%), general cargo ships with
8,056 units (+17.8%) and passenger ships with 1,767 units
(+79,0%). The only type of ship in decline was
that of the ro-ro units which recorded 2,291 transits
(-4,0%).