Unifeeder tripled its market share of intra-Mediterranean containerized services

Referring to data released by Alphaliner, the
Unifeeder navigation of the DP World group in Dubai highlighted
which tripled its share of the trade market in 2024
intra-Mediterranean containerized maritime classification ranking among the
top six operators in the Mediterranean by hold capacity
Deployed. Last year, this type of trade recorded a
increase of +9.3%, equal to a capacity of almost 50,000 TEUs,
compared to the end of 2023 and, within this market, the
Unifeeder's share rose from 1.5% to 4.3%, allowing
the company to position itself in sixth place among the main
operators in the region in terms of hold capacity.
Unifeeder currently employs a fleet of 20
container ship with a total capacity of 24,000 TEUs
And in the last 12 months, the company has inaugurated seven new
intra-Mediterranean services with the inclusion of 10,600 TEUs of
capacity and increasing the average capacity of its
ships at 1,186 TEUs.