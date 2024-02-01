testata inforMARE
2 febbraio 2024
L'8 febbraio a Genova il "Workshop sulla digitalizzazione delle comunicazioni marittime"
È organizzato dal DIBRIS dell'Università di Genova e dalla Capitaneria di Porto di Genova
Genova
1 febbraio 2024
Il prossimo 8 febbraio Genova ospiterà il “Workshop sulla digitalizzazione delle comunicazioni marittime” organizzato, per la prima volta in Italia, dal Dipartimento di Informatica, Bioingegneria, Robotica e Ingegneria dei Sistemi dell'Università di Genova e dalla Capitaneria di Porto di Genova con il supporto del Comune di Genova.

L'evento di approfondimento nel campo della navigazione e della tecnologia marittima, in programma presso il Genova Blue District in via del Molo 65r, avrà l'obiettivo di fornire una panoramica nazionale ed internazionale nell'ambito delle comunicazioni marittime al servizio dell'utenza civile di tipo commerciale e diportistica, i servizi ad essa applicati ed il focus su alcune tecnologie. Gli esperti del settore condivideranno le loro conoscenze per illustrare come l'innovazione digitale stia trasformando radicalmente il modo in cui le informazioni e le comunicazioni sono gestite nel contesto marittimo, a vantaggio della competitività e nello stesso tempo della sicurezza del settore.

Programma

General Co-Chairman: Rear Admiral (ITCG) Piero PELLIZZARI and Prof. Massimo MARESCA
09.30 Greetings:

Marco BUCCI, Mayor of Genoa

Gianni VERCELLI, Pro-Rector of Information Technology and Telecommunications - ICT

Rear Admiral Pierpaolo RIBUFFO, Interregional Maritime Commander - North

Rear Admiral (ITCG) Piero PELLIZZARI, Maritime Director of Liguria Region

Edoardo RIXI, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport (video)
09.45 FIRST SESSION: Digitalization of the maritime environment

Chairman: Prof. Massimo Maresca - University of Genoa, DIBRIS Dpt.

An IALA perspective on digitalisation of maritime communication - Francis ZACHARIAE, Secretary General of IALA

Harmonising the rules to achieve a EU Maritime Single Window Environment - Lazaros AICHMALOTIDIS, Head of Unit, Digital Services and Simplification, EMSA

Digitalization and Maritime Cybersecurity: the Norwegian Strategy and experience - Arve DIMMEN, Director Navigation Technology and Maritime Services, Norwegian Coastal Administration

Services enabled by Internet diffusion - Assessment of the humans at sea - Massimo MARESCA, University of Genoa, Silvio TRAVERSARO, Italian Institute of Technology
11.00 Coffee break
11.30 SECOND SESSION: Maritime communications services

Chairman: Rear Admiral (CP) Piero Pellizzari - Italian Coast Guard

An introduction to the development and implementation of the e-navigation concept - Lt. Cdr. (ITCG) - Paolo RENZI, Italian Coast Guard

S100 - A Revolutionary Approach to the Nautical Cartography: Maritime services for secure and integrated e-navigation - Lt. Cdr. Cosmo PELUSO, Navy Hydrographic Institute

Digital Technology Stack for Maritime Services - Carlo CAVAZZONI, Director Digital Infrastructure, Leonardo SpA

Introducing digital components and services to simplify and harmonise the existing national system for ship reporting obbligations - Cdr. (ITCG) Matteo PRANTNER, Italian Coast Guard

Digitalization and Cybersecurity: The Italian Navy perspective - Cdr. Alessandro SGRO', Italian Navy
12.45 THIRD SESSION: Technologies and applications

Chairman: Prof. Pierpaolo Baglietto - District SIIT Genoa

VHF Data Exchange System (VDES): Operational applications and implementation perspectives - Cdr. (ITCG) Cosmo FORTE, Italian Coast Guard

Satellite based Internet access and 5G integration - Raffaele BOLLA, Igor BISIO, Diten, University of Genoa

5G: Military applications, operational perspectives and SATCOM integration in the Italian Navy - Cdr. Federico CARLEO, Italian Navy

The transition to digital voice radio telephony in the VHF maritime mobile frequency band: an unavoidable route? - Francesco Borghese, Mario DI LORENZO, Elman

Navigation aids based on satellite and 5G technologies - Luca ISGRÒ, Cetena Spa; Pierpaolo BAGLIETTO, District SIIT
