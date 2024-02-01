L'8 febbraio a Genova il “Workshop sulla digitalizzazione delle comunicazioni marittime”

|
General Co-Chairman: Rear Admiral (ITCG) Piero PELLIZZARI and
Prof. Massimo MARESCA
|
09.30
|
Greetings:
|
|
Marco BUCCI, Mayor of Genoa
|
|
Gianni VERCELLI, Pro-Rector of Information Technology and
Telecommunications - ICT
|
|
Rear Admiral Pierpaolo RIBUFFO, Interregional Maritime
Commander - North
|
|
Rear Admiral (ITCG) Piero PELLIZZARI, Maritime Director of
Liguria Region
|
|
Edoardo RIXI, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport
(video)
|
09.45
|
FIRST SESSION: Digitalization of the maritime environment
|
|
Chairman: Prof. Massimo Maresca - University of Genoa, DIBRIS
Dpt.
|
|
An IALA perspective on digitalisation of maritime communication
- Francis ZACHARIAE, Secretary General of IALA
|
|
Harmonising the rules to achieve a EU Maritime Single Window
Environment - Lazaros AICHMALOTIDIS, Head of Unit, Digital
Services and Simplification, EMSA
|
|
Digitalization and Maritime Cybersecurity: the Norwegian
Strategy and experience - Arve DIMMEN, Director Navigation
Technology and Maritime Services, Norwegian Coastal Administration
|
|
Services enabled by Internet diffusion - Assessment of the
humans at sea - Massimo MARESCA, University of Genoa, Silvio
TRAVERSARO, Italian Institute of Technology
|
11.00
|
Coffee break
|
11.30
|
SECOND SESSION: Maritime communications services
|
|
Chairman: Rear Admiral (CP) Piero Pellizzari - Italian Coast
Guard
|
|
An introduction to the development and implementation of the
e-navigation concept - Lt. Cdr. (ITCG) - Paolo RENZI, Italian
Coast Guard
|
|
S100 - A Revolutionary Approach to the Nautical Cartography:
Maritime services for secure and integrated e-navigation - Lt.
Cdr. Cosmo PELUSO, Navy Hydrographic Institute
|
|
Digital Technology Stack for Maritime Services - Carlo
CAVAZZONI, Director Digital Infrastructure, Leonardo SpA
|
|
Introducing digital components and services to simplify and
harmonise the existing national system for ship reporting
obbligations - Cdr. (ITCG) Matteo PRANTNER, Italian Coast Guard
|
|
Digitalization and Cybersecurity: The Italian Navy perspective
- Cdr. Alessandro SGRO', Italian Navy
|
12.45
|
THIRD SESSION: Technologies and applications
|
|
Chairman: Prof. Pierpaolo Baglietto - District SIIT Genoa
|
|
VHF Data Exchange System (VDES): Operational applications and
implementation perspectives - Cdr. (ITCG) Cosmo FORTE, Italian
Coast Guard
|
|
Satellite based Internet access and 5G integration - Raffaele
BOLLA, Igor BISIO, Diten, University of Genoa
|
|
5G: Military applications, operational perspectives and SATCOM
integration in the Italian Navy - Cdr. Federico CARLEO, Italian
Navy
|
|
The transition to digital voice radio telephony in the VHF
maritime mobile frequency band: an unavoidable route? - Francesco
Borghese, Mario DI LORENZO, Elman
|
|
Navigation aids based on satellite and 5G technologies - Luca
ISGRÒ, Cetena Spa; Pierpaolo BAGLIETTO, District SIIT