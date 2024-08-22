In the first half of 2024, OOIL's revenues grew by +2.3%

In the first half of this year, the rapid
Decline in the value of Orient Overseas (International) revenues
Ltd. (OOIL) of the Chinese shipping group COSCO Shipping
in the previous three semesters, after the historical peak recorded by
All major container shipping companies
World. In the first six months of 2024, in fact, OOIL's revenues
amounted to $4.64 billion, an increase of
+2.3% on the same period last year, which was
entirely generated by the +19.2% increase in revenues produced in the
Asian market, which amounted to 3.66 billion, which more than
offset the sharp declines in revenues produced in the market
in the Americas and in the Australia and
of Africa, which amounted to 561.0 million
(-36.8%), $281.7 million (-29.7%) and $137.8 million
(-22,5%).
Half-year EBITDA decreased by
18.6% falling to $1.28 billion and decreasing are
operating profit and net profit also
to $834.9 million (-26.4%) and $834.0 million, respectively
(-26,2%).
In the first six months of 2024, the Cannes Container Ship fleet
OOIL operated under the brand name Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) has
transported containerized cargo equal to 3.68 million TEUs
(+2,1%).