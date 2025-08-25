August 25, 2025
Accelleron and Geislinger: a technical partnership in constant evolution
The partnership between Accelleron and Geislinger, which started
a year ago with damper maintenance, continues to grow and
strengthen.
Damper services are already active at Accelleron's Area Italy
service stations (Italy, Malta, and Bulgaria).
Accelleron technicians have recently received specialised training
on couplings
Accelleron's Area Italy is now able to offer coupling services,
integrating those already available for dampers. Genoa, 25 August 2025 - The collaboration between Accelleron and
Geislinger, launched about a year ago, continues to deliver tangible
results. The partnership was established with the aim of providing
increasingly comprehensive technical support to customers operating
in the maritime and energy sectors.
Built on a shared vision focused on quality, specialization, and
strong service orientation, the collaboration has progressed from an
initial phase of operational alignment to the launch of the first
maintenance activities on Geislinger dampers-key components in
reducing torsional vibrations in large combustion engines.
These services are now active at Accelleron service stations
across the Area Italy region-which includes Italy, Malta, and
Bulgaria-leveraging the team's expertise and the company's
international network to ensure high service standards and support
for engine operators.
In June 2025, a specialized training session on couplings,
delivered by Geislinger Austria, was held for Accelleron technicians
from across Area Italy. This training marked an important step
toward expanding the scope of the partnership, which next to damper
service includes now service support for couplings as well, further
enhancing the technical capabilities of the involved service
stations.
“The collaboration with Geislinger is developing in a
progressive and positive way. We firmly believe that being able to
support our customers on components complementary to our core
products - turbochargers - adds value-especially in terms of
efficiency and reliability,” commented Paolo Musso, Country
Managing Director of Accelleron Italy.
Adrian Geislinger, Managing Director of Geislinger GmbH, also
emphasized the practical strengths of the project: “Accelleron
has a solid and well-structured network, with skilled personnel
operating in many strategic areas. This enables us to extend our
services with flexibility while maintaining the technical standards
that define our brand.”.
The partnership highlights the mutual commitment of both
companies to building targeted technical synergies, enhancing the
value of their respective networks and expertise. The initial
results-both operational and qualitative-are promising and
demonstrate the strength of a collaboration based on shared goals
and a common vision of creating customer value and fast access to
service.
The structured and progressive approach adopted so far lays a
strong foundation for a gradual expansion of the partnership into
other operational areas, with the aim of further broadening the
available service offering and strengthening their joint presence on
the international market.