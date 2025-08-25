August 25, 2025 Le Aziende informano Accelleron and Geislinger: a technical partnership in constant evolution The partnership between Accelleron and Geislinger, which started a year ago with damper maintenance, continues to grow and strengthen.

Damper services are already active at Accelleron's Area Italy service stations (Italy, Malta, and Bulgaria).

Accelleron technicians have recently received specialised training on couplings

Accelleron's Area Italy is now able to offer coupling services, integrating those already available for dampers. Genoa, 25 August 2025 - The collaboration between Accelleron and Geislinger, launched about a year ago, continues to deliver tangible results. The partnership was established with the aim of providing increasingly comprehensive technical support to customers operating in the maritime and energy sectors.

Built on a shared vision focused on quality, specialization, and strong service orientation, the collaboration has progressed from an initial phase of operational alignment to the launch of the first maintenance activities on Geislinger dampers-key components in reducing torsional vibrations in large combustion engines.

These services are now active at Accelleron service stations across the Area Italy region-which includes Italy, Malta, and Bulgaria-leveraging the team's expertise and the company's international network to ensure high service standards and support for engine operators.

In June 2025, a specialized training session on couplings, delivered by Geislinger Austria, was held for Accelleron technicians from across Area Italy. This training marked an important step toward expanding the scope of the partnership, which next to damper service includes now service support for couplings as well, further enhancing the technical capabilities of the involved service stations.

“The collaboration with Geislinger is developing in a progressive and positive way. We firmly believe that being able to support our customers on components complementary to our core products - turbochargers - adds value-especially in terms of efficiency and reliability,” commented Paolo Musso, Country Managing Director of Accelleron Italy.

Adrian Geislinger, Managing Director of Geislinger GmbH, also emphasized the practical strengths of the project: “Accelleron has a solid and well-structured network, with skilled personnel operating in many strategic areas. This enables us to extend our services with flexibility while maintaining the technical standards that define our brand.”.

The partnership highlights the mutual commitment of both companies to building targeted technical synergies, enhancing the value of their respective networks and expertise. The initial results-both operational and qualitative-are promising and demonstrate the strength of a collaboration based on shared goals and a common vision of creating customer value and fast access to service.

The structured and progressive approach adopted so far lays a strong foundation for a gradual expansion of the partnership into other operational areas, with the aim of further broadening the available service offering and strengthening their joint presence on the international market.