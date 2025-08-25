14 of the 48 wrecks of abandoned boats in the port of Catania have been removed

In the port of Catania, the
removal of sunken and semi-sunken wrecks present in the
an activity that has already led to the recovery of 14
of the 48 boats abandoned for some time, mostly boats
fiberglass and wood fishing boats and some patrol boats, sailboats,
fishing boat and pleasure boat.
The president of the Port System Authority of the Sea
of Eastern Sicily, Francesco Di Sarcina, specified that
This activity was preceded "by a series of
preliminary investigations, using electroacoustic instrumentation to
the mapping of the seabed. It continues like this - he underlined -
the process of environmental and functional redevelopment of the airport
Etna and the work plan will also be ready soon
concerning the port of Augusta, which has about ten
wrecks". In fact, the procedures for
verification by the MASE (Ministry of the Environment and Safety)
Energy Security) for the approval of environmental monitoring
of the Augustan roadstead: by the end of the month a meeting between the Ministry,
designers and Port Authorities for the summary presentation by the
of the Authority with the proposal of the procedures to be followed to
the removal of the ten boats that insist on those seabeds.