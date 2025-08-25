Breakdown of the cruise ship MSC World Europa off Ponza

This morning MSC's MSC World Europa
cruise ship
Cruises, sailing from Genoa to Naples with 8,585 on board
people (6,496 passengers and 2,089 crew members),
communicated to the National Rescue Coordination Center
Coast Guard Maritime Officer, who had encountered a problem with
electric nature to the engines, about eight nautical miles to the southwest
of the island of Ponza.
The Coast Guard has announced that the situation on board
is calm and under control: the weather and sea conditions are
and essential services for passengers continue to
be secured by on-board generators. Two tugs are
already departed from the ports of Gioia Tauro and Naples for
assist the cruise ship and subsequently take it to
security at the port of Naples.
The company's specialized technicians are also
reaching the unit to carry out the necessary checks at
in order to solve the failure. As a precautionary measure, it is
ordered the dispatch to the area of the patrol boat CP 308 of the
Coast Guard of Ponza and the CP 280 patrol boat of the Guardia
Coastal of Naples, and a flight of a
AW 139 helicopter - Nemo of the Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard has specified that its
Secondary Maritime Rescue of Civitavecchia is following
constantly evolving the situation through its own systems
monitoring of maritime traffic, maintaining contact
direct with the ship and with the shipowner.