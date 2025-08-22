Next month, the Premier Alliance will split the Mediterranean Pendulum 2 service

The pendulum MP2 (Mediterranean Pendulum 2) service of the
Premier Alliance, the vessel sharing agreement consisting of the
South Korean HMM, Singapore's Ocean Network Express (ONE) and the
Taiwanese Yang Ming Line, will be broken by separating the branch
transpacific, which will be renamed Korea Middle East -
Pacific South (KMP), from the Mediterranean that will be
called Mediterranean Service 2 (MD2).
The new configuration of the autonomous service with the
Mediterraneo will be inaugurated with the start of next 7
September of the Hyundai Neptune container ship from the port of
Busan. The rotation of the MD2 service, from which they will be removed
the stopovers made by the MP2 service in Laem Chabang and Cai Mep,
will touch the ports of Busan, Shanghai, Ningbo, Kaohsiung,
Shekou, Singapore, (Cape of Good Hope), Tanger Med, Valencia,
Barcelona, Genoa, Marseille Fos, (Cape of Good Hope),
Singapore, Busan.