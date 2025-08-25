Plans to build two customs areas for containers north and south of the Suez Canal
SCZONE signs agreements with AOI, United Egypt Group, Sigma Logistics & Containers and Logi Trade
Il Cairo
August 25, 2025
The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has signed two agreements to
the implementation of two logistics projects with the Arab Organization
for Industrialization (AOI), Egypt's United Egy Group and Turkey's
Sigma Logistics & Containers and Logi Trade. The four partners
will form the joint venture SIGMA Egypt to manage two
areas of a total of 100 thousand square meters for storage,
handling and repair of containers with goods subjected to
customs constraints. An area of 50 thousand square meters will be located
in El Qantara, 50 kilometers south of the port of Port Said, and the other
area of 50 thousand square meters will be built in Sokhna, in the
Gulf of Suez. The total expected investment is 4.2
million dollars.
