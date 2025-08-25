The MSC World Europa has resumed sailing independently

The general command of the Port Authority Corps -
The Italian Coast Guard has announced that the MSC World Europa
, the
cruise ship that this morning had a problem of nature
to the engines while it was about eight nautical miles to
south-west of the island of Ponza, has autonomously resumed the
navigation towards Naples, escorted by patrol boats from the Guardia
Coastal.
Following the intervention of the technicians on board the MSC World
Europa, in fact, the propulsion and the
The ship resumed navigation towards the Neapolitan port. The unit
It is currently located about 55 miles west of the capital of Campania
and proceeds at a speed of about 15 knots. Coming to the area
also a Coast Guard helicopter as well as
tug, ready to provide assistance in case of need.