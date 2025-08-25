The Regional Administrative Court has confirmed the validity of the tender for the new Ravano Terminal in the port of La Spezia

In a judgment published on Friday, the General Court
Regional Administrative Committee for Liguria rejected the appeal
proposed by the consortium formed by Fincosit, Suardi and CMCI v
the terminal operator La Spezia Container Terminal (LSCT)
for the annulment of the acts of the open procedure for the contract
of the works of the new Ravano Terminal of the port of La Spezia which is
was entrusted to the temporary grouping of companies formed by
I.Co.P., Vianini Lavori and Dr. Carlo Agnese.
LSCT, a company of the Contship Italia group, highlighted
in a note that "the decision of the Regional Administrative Court confirms the transparency
and the correctness of the procedure followed, marking a step forward
in the construction of the new terminal". Especially
the company specified that "the TAR has deemed it compliant with the
current legislation the clause of the call relating to the requirement
and declared the
contractual documentation produced by the consortium
highest bidder. In this way, the administrative judge
rejected all the complaints raised on the merits, confirming the
transparency and robustness of the entire
entrustment".