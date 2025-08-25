PostEurop warns that from 29 August, shipments of goods to the USA may be limited or suspended

From 29 August, European postal operators could
suspend or limit package shipments to the United States
due to the cancellation of the exemption from the payment of duties for
low-cost goods, valued at less than $800, decided to
last month by US President Donald Trump
(
of 31
July
2025). This was announced by PostEurop, the association that
represents European postal operators, announcing that the
members are warning individuals and companies that the end of the
of the US de minimis exemption reduced their
possibility to send parcels to the USA.
PostEurop pointed out that the new measure introduced in the
United States will have a significant impact on operators
and customers around the world who send shipments
via postal networks to the United States Postal Service (USPS).
"If critical aspects and processes are not defined -
explained the association - no solutions can be found
compliance before regulations go into effect on 29
In August, PostEurop associates may be forced to
to limit or temporarily suspend shipments of goods
via the postal networks to the United States'. The association
specified that on August 15, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection
has published brief guidelines, leaving little time for the
full implementation of the provisions by the deadline, and has
specified that, at the moment, details have yet to be defined
such as the method of collecting customs duties
and what data must be submitted to the authorities
U.s..
PostEurop recalled that the current US de minimis rules
allow low-value goods to enter the U.S. with
an exemption from import duties and customs procedures
Minimum. and that a decade ago the US Congress had
raised the de minimis threshold in order to facilitate the purchase of
goods from abroad by sellers of the American site of
Etsy e-commerce and other small businesses to make them competitive.
PostEurop has reported that the US measure has
the normal postal customs clearance for the
nations subject to the Universal Postal Convention and which, with the
cancellation of the de minimis exemption, the United States has
made an unprecedented move by requiring the courier, who in
airline, to be responsible for the
collection and presentation of customs duties and
documentation relating to postal shipments, since the
U.S. Postal Service is unable to process
registrations through the U.S. Customs automated system and
Border Protection. The association specified that if the companies
are equipped to present the loading manifests to the
U.S. Customs Departments, however, are not interested in submitting
customs registrations to U.S. Customs and Border
Protection due to the potential liability and
system updates.
Like the other European postal operators, recalling that a
Starting from August 29th, goods shipped to the USA will be
subject to the payment of customs duties prior to arrival in the
United States and that the related specifications and modalities
have been published by the American customs only on
15 August, Poste Italiane announced that, "in
absence of different indications from the authorities
and/or exceptions to the times indicated above, Poste Italiane
will be forced, like other European postal operators, to
temporarily suspend the acceptance of all
shipments containing goods destined for the United States, already
starting from next August 23rd. They will continue to be accepted -
specified the Italian company - correspondence shipments
not containing goods, as well as those conveyed by Poste
Italian companies in the United States through the "Poste Italiane" service
Delivery International Express" managed through a process
logistical situation. Customers will be promptly informed and
updated on all the measures that will be put in place".