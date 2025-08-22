DP World's port terminals handled record quarterly container traffic

In the second quarter of this year, the port terminals of the
DP World Group handled record container traffic
equal to 23.1 million TEUs, with an increase of +5.9% on the same
period of 2024, a new all-time quarterly record that is
and only for the volumes handled by the terminals in the ports of the
Americas and Australia which amounted to 3.5 million TEUs
(+8.5%), and for those totaled in the ports of Europe, Africa and
Middle East amounted to 8.6 million TEUs (+10.3%), while the
traffic in ports in Asia and the Pacific, with 11.1 million TEUs
(+2.1%), recorded a new record for the second quarter
of the year.
In the entire first half of 2025, total traffic is
45.4 million TEUs, with an increase of +6.7% on the previous year.
first half of last year. The only traffic in the Americas
and in Australia it set a new all-time record with 6.8 million
TEU (+7.9%) and an all-time high was also marked by the
traffic in Europe, Africa and the Middle East with 16.9 million TEUs
(+12,0%). Traffic in Asia and the Pacific was in line
to over 21.7 million TEUs (+2.6%).
In the first six months of this year, the group's revenues
reached a record value of $11.2 billion (+20.4%),
of which 4.4 billion generated by port activities (+22.2%),
4.7 billion from the logistics sector (+23.1%) and 2.2 billion from the
maritime services segment (+11.9%). Operating profit
marked a record value of €1.9 billion (+28.3%) and net profit
was $937.8 million (+74.3%).