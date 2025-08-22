In the April-June quarter, the volume of rolling stock carried by Höegh Autoliners increased by +9.0%

In the second quarter of this year, Höegh's revenues
Autoliners, the shipping company specializing in transport
which is controlled by the Norwegian Leif Höegh
& Co., amounted to $367.4 million, with a
increase of +7.7% over the same period of 2024 generated
by the +9.0% increase in volumes carried by the fleet that in the
period amounted to almost 3.9 million cubic meters.
Particularly consistent was the growth in volumes with Asia,
results of 2.0 million cubic metres (+46.6%), while volumes
on transatlantic routes decreased by -2.1% to 1.4
million cubic meters and those on other world routes are
down by -38.8% to 444 thousand cubic meters. Ebitda is
operating profit of $165.8 million (-4.5%),
€132.5 million (-6.0%) and net profit of €123.1 million (-29.1%).
In the first half of 2025, the Höegh Autoliners fleet
transported rolling stock for a total of 7.3 million metres
cubes, with an increase of +6.5% on the first half of last year
year, of which 3.9 million cubic meters with Asia (+44.2%), 2.6 million cubic meters
million cubic meters in the Atlantic (-6.6%) and 825 thousand cubic meters
in other global regions (-40.0%). In the first six months of
This year, revenues stood at $696.7 million
(+4.1%), EBITDA at €320.4 million (-4.7%), operating profit at €292.9 million
million (+8.4%) and net profit at €277.8 million (-3.8%).