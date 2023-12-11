The Genoese T. Mariotti will build an ultra-luxury cruise ship for the Aman at Sea brand

The Genoese shipyard T. Mariotti has acquired an order
by the Swiss Aman Group in a joint venture with the Saudi Cruise
Saudi for a new ultra-luxury cruise ship that will be
made for the Aman at Sea brand. The Ligurian company has announced
Already 150 people are working on the project and it is expected that
An average of 650 people will work on board daily
until delivery in spring 2027. The ship will be
built in Lloyd's Register class.
With a length of 183 meters, the ship will be equipped with
dual-fuel propulsion system, using diesel fuel and
methanol, and will have only 50 spacious luxury suites.
"Today," said the CEO of T.
Mariotti, Marco Ghiglione - we celebrate another milestone for T.
Mariotti and the Genova Industrie Navali group. The Aman Group has
trusted us and chose our shipyard for this challenging
A project that represents the first and true convergence between a ship and a
ultra-luxury and a megayacht: undoubtedly the largest in the world.
and the first with dual fuel technology."
The Genoese shipyard was assisted in the
financed by Nanni Grazzini. To the operation, organized and
structured by Intesa Sanpaolo as global
Coordinator, Sole Bookrunner, Issuing Bank and Agent Bank, ha
A pool of financial institutions and insurance companies participated
Italian and international companies composed of Banco BPM, BPER Banca, Cassa
Deposits and Loans (CDP), UniCredit, Banca Popolare di Sondrio,
Mediocredito Centrale - Banca del Mezzogiorno Spa, BDM Banca Spa -
Mediocredito Centrale Group, Banca Passadore, BCC Iccrea Banca -
Banca d'Alba and Banca Agricola Popolare di Ragusa, Allianz Trade, Axa
Insurance and Sace BT.
On the occasion of the signing of the contract with T.Mariotti, Aman
announced the appointment of Jonathan Wilson as Chief Executive Officer
by Aman at Sea.