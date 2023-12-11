testata inforMARE
SHIPYARDS
The Genoese T. Mariotti will build an ultra-luxury cruise ship for the Aman at Sea brand
It will be delivered in 2027
Genova
December 11, 2023
The Genoese shipyard T. Mariotti has acquired an order by the Swiss Aman Group in a joint venture with the Saudi Cruise Saudi for a new ultra-luxury cruise ship that will be made for the Aman at Sea brand. The Ligurian company has announced Already 150 people are working on the project and it is expected that An average of 650 people will work on board daily until delivery in spring 2027. The ship will be built in Lloyd's Register class.

With a length of 183 meters, the ship will be equipped with dual-fuel propulsion system, using diesel fuel and methanol, and will have only 50 spacious luxury suites.

"Today," said the CEO of T. Mariotti, Marco Ghiglione - we celebrate another milestone for T. Mariotti and the Genova Industrie Navali group. The Aman Group has trusted us and chose our shipyard for this challenging A project that represents the first and true convergence between a ship and a ultra-luxury and a megayacht: undoubtedly the largest in the world. and the first with dual fuel technology."

The Genoese shipyard was assisted in the financed by Nanni Grazzini. To the operation, organized and structured by Intesa Sanpaolo as global Coordinator, Sole Bookrunner, Issuing Bank and Agent Bank, ha A pool of financial institutions and insurance companies participated Italian and international companies composed of Banco BPM, BPER Banca, Cassa Deposits and Loans (CDP), UniCredit, Banca Popolare di Sondrio, Mediocredito Centrale - Banca del Mezzogiorno Spa, BDM Banca Spa - Mediocredito Centrale Group, Banca Passadore, BCC Iccrea Banca - Banca d'Alba and Banca Agricola Popolare di Ragusa, Allianz Trade, Axa Insurance and Sace BT.

On the occasion of the signing of the contract with T.Mariotti, Aman announced the appointment of Jonathan Wilson as Chief Executive Officer by Aman at Sea.
ASSOCIATIONS
Revamped the North East Confectural Steering
Venice
Paolo Salvaro confirmed to the presidency, while Manuel Scortegagna was appointed vice president.
COMPANIES
GNV starts a new recruiting campaign
Genoa
The first date on Monday and Tuesday in Naples
COMPANIES
Logistics group Public Spinelli publishes its first Sustainability Budget
Genoa
