Italian State Railways, investment of 70 million for the installation of the ERTMS system

The Italian State Railways group, with an investment of
€70 million partly from the European programme
"Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) - Transport 2014-2020 and
2021-2027", will modernize 442 locomotives by installing the
ERTMS (European Rail Transport Management System), which is
the most advanced system on the international scene in the field of
railway signalling system and was chosen by the European Union
as a single standard for the supervision and control of the
spacing of trains.
In particular, to be affected by the technological upgrade
there were 382 Trenitalia trains - of which 272 regional trains,
74 Intercity and Eurocity, 36 high-speed trains - and 60
locomotives of FS Logistix. Completing the installation
on the entire Trenitalia fleet, for a total of about 2,000
systems and 700 million euros of investments,
expected by 2030, while for FS Logistix vehicles
The extension of the installation on board the entire fleet is
and is expected to be completed by 2033. To these
last are added the new locomotives of Mercitalia Rail and TX
Logistik, which are being delivered and already set up with ERTMS, and
a part of the shunting locomotives of Mercitalia Shunting &
Terminal.
"The installation of the ERTMS system on board trains -
commented Stefano Antonio Donnarumma, CEO and
general manager of the FS group - represents a crucial step
and perfectly integrated with the initiatives that the FS group is
implementing on the railway network. This operation is
essential to ensure dialogue between on-board technologies and
infrastructural ones, allowing each train to take advantage of the
a significant improvement in the quality of the service,
both in terms of safety and innovation. The intervention is
in line with the objectives of the FS Group's strategic plan
2025-2029, which involves reaching 100% of the Core network
Extended with the ERTMS system by 2040".