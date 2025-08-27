Cargo traffic in Chinese seaports set a new record for the month of July
Foreign traffic was 427.6 million tons (+6.1%)
Pechino
August 27, 2025
Last month, Chinese ports handled 1.53 billion
tons of goods, a volume that represents an increase of +7.0%
on July 2024 and the new record for this month. The new peak
relating to July is such both for the goods handled
from seaports to 979.7 million tonnes
(+5.6%) and for goods passing through inland ports
which amounted to 557.5 million tons (+9.5%).
So too the only foreign traffic handled in July
2025 from Chinese ports set a new record for this month
having amounted to 474.6 million tonnes (+5.5%), with new
peaks for international goods passed through both ports
maritime ports and inland ports were respectively equal to 427.6
million tonnes (+6.1%) and 47.0 million tonnes (+0.9%).
Even the only containerized traffic handled by the ports
set a new record for the month of July being
amounted to 26.4 million TEUs (+3.1%).
In the first seven months of 2025, Chinese ports handled
10.44 million tonnes of goods, with a
increase of +4.4% over the same period last year,
of which 6.68 billion tonnes handled by seaports
(+2.9%) and 3.76 billion tons from inland ports (+7.2%). The
foreign traffic alone amounted to 3.21 billion
tons (+2.4%), of which 2.88 billion tons handled
seaports (+2.2%) and 328.0 million tonnes from
Inland Port (+3.9%).
In the period January-July of this year, the traffic of the
Container shipping in seaports was 178.7 million TEUs
(+6,5%).
