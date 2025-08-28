The half-year performance of SBB CFF FFS Cargo was negative

The Swiss railway group SBB CFF FFS has announced that in the
In the first half of this year, the freight transport sector
suffered from a drop in volumes both in domestic and domestic traffic
and has recorded an increased economic loss
four million francs compared to last year. The company
specified that freight traffic numbers continue to arouse
concern and that only a reorganization can allow
this sector to survive, in particular by reorganizing the
combined traffic and wagonload traffic in order to put
the company able to cover the costs, while - SBB specified -
Full train traffic in Switzerland and Europe is already
today able to cover its costs.