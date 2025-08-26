In the second quarter, trade in goods of the G20 nations showed modest growth
The increase in trade in services is more pronounced
Ginevra
August 26, 2025
In the second quarter of this year, trade in consumer goods
G20 countries recorded modest quarterly growth
compared to the previous quarter, while trade in services
accelerated in light of growing uncertainty
commercial. This was announced today by the World Trade Organization
specifying that in the period April-June 2025 exports
of goods, with a total value of 4,809.5 billion dollars,
increased by +2.6% on the previous quarter, with a growth
trend on the second quarter of 2024, which was
+4,9%. Imports, with 4,820.5 billion dollars, did not
marked no cyclical change mainly due to the
sharp contraction in imports into the United States after the
previous increase in imports in the first quarter of 2025,
while the year-on-year change was +4.3%.
In the second quarter of this year, the value of exports
of services of the G20 nations amounted to 1,841.9
billion, with a quarterly growth of +4.7% and a
trend growth of +7.9%, while the value of imports
amounted to €1,630.4 billion, with quarterly variations
and trend of +2.9% and +6.7% respectively. The WTO has
specified that, with regard to services, in the second quarter of
2025 commercial results were influenced by the
depreciation of the dollar against most currencies, and
from the growing trade uncertainty following the new announcements
of further duties.
The WTO has announced that in the second quarter of this year
in the United States, exports of goods increased by +2.7%
compared to the previous quarter, supported by the increase in
sales of finished metal sections and non-monetary gold, while
imports to the United States have fallen sharply
-18.4%, reflecting a decline in supply purchases
Industrial. This follows the +18.9% increase in
U.S. imports recorded in the first quarter of 2025.
In North America, falling oil prices weighed on
exports from Canada, which contracted by -9.7%, while exports from Canada
Imports remained broadly unchanged. On the contrary
trade in goods has grown solidly in large parts
part of Asia and Europe. Exports and imports
increased by +2.5% and +4.7% respectively
driven by semiconductors and high-tech products. Analogously
Korea's exports increased by +7.1% driven by
semiconductors and high-bandwidth memory chips.
In the European Union, exports and imports have grown
respectively by +4.7% and +6.3%, with exports in
increase of +7.4% in Germany, +6.0% in France and +5.9% in
Italy. The United Kingdom recorded an increase of +1.3% in
exports, while imports increased by +8.5% to
due to the increased purchases of pharmaceutical products and cars.
In contrast, exports declined in Argentina and Brazil
(-3.6% for both). Australia's exports have increased
by +1.8%, mainly for metal ores and
scrap metal, while imports increased by +9.3%.
As for services, in the second quarter of 2025 in the United States
United States, exports of services grew by +0.8% compared to
to the previous quarter, while imports remained
Stable. In Canada, exports increased by +2.9%,
mainly driven by higher revenues from other
business services, while imports increased by
+4,7%. As with goods, trade in goods
of services have experienced strong expansion in Europe. The
Germany's exports and imports increased
+9.8% and +10.6% respectively following a strong increase
both travel revenue and expenses along with growth
revenues from ICT and other business services. The
trade in services has also grown in Italy (with a
increase of +10.2% for exports and +9.8% for
imports) and France (with an increase of +2.6% for
exports and +3.5% for imports), both with a strong
increase in travel. The United Kingdom recorded an increase in
+9.1% of exports due to higher revenues from
other business and financial services, while imports are
increased by +5.8%. In East Asia, exports of services
have increased significantly. Japan's exports are
increased by +4.4%, supported by higher revenues from
ICT, financial services and other business services. In
driven by the surge in travel revenue, the
exports of services increased by +3.0% in Korea and by
+6.3% in China. In Brazil, exports increased by +2.8%,
while imports decreased by +4.3%, reflecting
mainly lower freight and service costs
Insurance.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher