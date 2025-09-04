The start-up of the second phase of PSA's container terminal in the Port of Mumbai has been inaugurated

The second phase of expansion was inaugurated today
of the Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals (PSA Mumbai), the container
terminal of the PSA terminal group in the Indian port of Mumbai,
with which traffic capacity will be doubled
which will rise to 4.8 million TEUs.
The expansion, which will allow the terminal to be equipped with
of a total of two thousand linear meters of quay, involves a
investment by PSA of $1.7 billion
Singapore (USD 1.3 billion) as part of a
public-private partnership with the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority
(JNPA).
In India, the PSA International group, through its subsidiary PSA
India, in addition to the Mumbai terminal, there is also a terminal for
containers in Chennai Port to which are added activities
logistics including container depots managed by the PSA subsidiary
Ameya.