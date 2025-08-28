The board of directors of the Genoese Ente Bacini has been renewed

The shareholders' meeting of Ente Bacini, the company that
administers the dry docks and the
infrastructures serving shipbuilding and which is
owned by the Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea
Western (96.7%), Genoese Ship Repairers (2.2%) and Genoa
Industrie Navali (1.1%), proceeded with the renewal of the board of directors of
administration which is composed of five councilors: Maurizio
Anselmo, Alessandro Arvigo, Daniela Boccadoro Ameri, Silvano
Ciuffardi and Lorenza Rosso. For the presidency, it has been indicated
Alessandro Arvigo, lawyer, while for the position of director
Maurizio Anselmo was appointed delegate.
The Board of Directors will remain in office until
approval of the current financial year. The Authority
of Sistema Portuale explained that, as a member of
considered this duration to be appropriate to allow
to carry out a process of evaluation and in-depth analysis of the new
corporate structure, in line with the regulatory framework that
regulates the participation of public bodies in companies,
and through a path of discussion with stakeholders and
public administrations concerned. The goal - he specified
The Port Authority - is to guarantee a governance model
adequate and sustainable, functional to give maximum protection to the
47 employees of the company and 700 direct and
that operate daily in the sector through the
shipbuilding and repair companies, excellences in the
territory.