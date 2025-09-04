Raccomar Taranto, the regasification terminal would promote the relaunch of the port

The positioning of a regasification vessel in the port of
Taranto would promote the relaunch of the port and
of the local economy. This is underlined by Raccomar Taranto, the association
of the maritime agents of Taranto, who - strongly reiterating the
support for this project - highlights that the installation of the
of the regasification terminal would guarantee the creation of over 300
direct work between specialized technicians, port operators and
security personnel, a significant increase in traffic
with the scheduled arrival of LNG carriers, higher revenues
for port services (pilotage, towing, mooring and services
technical-nautical activities), the development of bunkering and
related logistics services and position consolidation
strategic port in the eastern Mediterranean.
In addition, according to the association, the project would generate a
important multiplier effect on the local economy by creating over
1,000 jobs in the supply chain including suppliers,
catering, maintenance and transport, increasing the product
gross provincial domestic of 150-200 million euros per year,
promoting the development of new technical skills in the sector
energy and port sectors, attracting complementary investments in the
energy logistics sector and strengthening the role of the port
as an energy hub for Southern Italy and the Balkans.
Raccomar Taranto then specifies that, with the installation of the
regasification terminal, environmental risks would be under control in
as well as the modern technologies applied to these state-of-the-art
generation guarantee the highest safety standards in accordance with
to the most stringent international regulations and an impact
environmental minimization thanks to containment and monitoring systems
Advanced. Recalling that in other European ports the presence of
similar systems did not lead to accidents, the association
It also specifies that the latest generation regasification plants are
equipped with state-of-the-art emergency management systems and
highly specialized staff.
"Faced with an unprecedented traffic crisis -
says the president of Raccomar of Taranto, Giuseppe Melucci -
The regasification plant represents a lifeline for the entire
port system and for the economic spin-offs of our city.
We cannot afford to miss this opportunity
for unfounded fears about environmental risks, which the most
advanced technologies today make them minimal and controllable. While
other Mediterranean ports are strengthened by attracting investments
Taranto cannot afford to be left behind
for unfounded fears".
Raccomar of Taranto therefore urges all local institutions
and regional regions to support with determination "this project
strategic, fundamental for the economic revival of the territory and
to guarantee a future for the Taranto port system".