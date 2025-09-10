Work is underway to modernise the passenger terminal of the port of Igoumenitsa

In the port of Igoumenitsa, which from 2023 - following the
privatization of the Greek port of call - is managed by the
Italian shipping group Grimaldi
(
of 20
October
2023), work began last month on
modernisation of the T3 passenger terminal which will be completed in
end of September. The interventions include the installation of a
1.5 MWp photovoltaic plant, producing three million kWh
per year and reduces emissions of
CO2, and LED relamping, which allows an annual saving of
energy for lighting greater than 50%, while it is
the installation of charging stations for the
electric vehicles and an On Shore Power Supply system (cold
ironing) for the supply of electricity from shore for the
ships.
The right wing of the terminal will be dedicated to the two million
passengers who travel to and from Corfu and other passengers every year
islands of the Ionian Sea, while the left one will host the
cruise terminal, with an Extra Schengen area with dedicated services
to passengers from non-EU countries.
Meanwhile, yesterday in Shanghai the Neapolitan shipping group
took delivery of Greater Auckland, second of seven units
PCTC (Pure Car & Truck Carrier) commissioned to SWS shipyards
(Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Company Limited) and CSTC (China
Shipbuilding Trading Company Limited), two companies that are part of the
China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC) group.
With its 200 meters in length, 38 meters in width and a
gross tonnage of about 77,500 tons, Greater Auckland is
The Vehicle Truck has been designed for the transport of vehicles - cars, SUVs, vans,
both electric and fuelled by traditional fuels - as well as
other types of rolling stock. The ship offers a capacity of
A load of 9,241 CEU (Car Equivalent Unit) and has four
bridges also used for the transport of large rolling goods
dimensions, including heavy loads of up to 250 tonnes and with
a maximum height of 6.5 meters.
Greater Auckland will make its own journey
on the Asia-Europe service, on which it will remain
used throughout 2025. The ship will depart from Shanghai and
Lianyungang with 4,900 cars on board and 3,300 linear meters of cargo
rolling stock (buses, trucks, excavators, trailers) and will call at Agadir
and Tanger Med (Morocco), Vigo (Spain), Antwerp (Belgium) and
Southampton (United Kingdom). From Northern Europe it will then start again at the
Asia, passing through La Réunion (department
French Indian Ocean), before reaching Yokohama and
Toyohashi (Japan) and, finally, Masan (South Korea).
In the Grimaldi group's order book there are still 14
PCTC Ammonia Ready units, to be delivered between 2025 and 2027 and
to further enhance maritime connections
dedicated to the Asian market.