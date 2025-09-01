Wallenius Marine and ABB form the Oversea joint venture

After agreeing at the end of 2023 on the launch of Oversea, a
digital support station located in Stockholm to support the
shipping industry in improving performance
of fleets, resulting in reduced fuel consumption and
Wallenius Marine of the Swedish Soya Group and
the Swiss company ABB announced today the establishment of a joint venture
venture with the aim of accelerating the launch of this
Technology platform based on the Swiss Group's expertise
in naval technologies and Wallenius Marine's expertise in
field of ship management and their performance.
Jesper Lögdström, previously Head
Performance Management of Wallenius Marine, has been appointed
CEO of the new Oversea joint venture based in
in the Swedish capital.