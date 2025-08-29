Sea trials for the new GNV Virgo ro-pax have ended

GNV Virgo
, the first ship of the group's GNV company
MSC, which will be powered by liquefied natural gas, has
successfully completed sea trials and delivery of the unit
to the Genoese company by the Chinese shipyard
Guangzhou Shipyard International of Guangzhou is expected by
end of this year, 11 months earlier than
initially estimated. GNV Virgo
is the third unit
Ro-Pax ordered from the Chinese plant as part of a
of growth that will see the company's fleet count on
on eight new units between 2025 and 2030, including ships
GNV Polaris
and GNV Orion
which are already operational.
As well as all newly built units,
GNV Virgo is also equipped with all the predispositions
for cold ironing, i.e. the connection via a socket to the
electrical network on the quay that allows a significant reduction
emissions as well as an improvement in the quality of
air and acoustic at the local level. On board there are systems
selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and recycling technologies
to meet IMO Tier III and EEDI Phase II requirements.
GNV Virgo has a gross tonnage of about 52,300 tons,
a length of 218 meters, a width of 29.60 meters and can be
reach a maximum speed of 25 knots. It has over
420 cabins and has a cargo capacity of 1,785 passengers and
of 2,770 linear meters.