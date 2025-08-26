In the second quarter of this year, cargo traffic in the port of Venice grew by +4.1%

In the second quarter of this year, the port of Venice
6.43 million tons of goods handled, with a
Progression of +4.1% over the same period of 2024, of which 5.31
million tonnes at landing (+6.0%) and 1.13 million tonnes at the
tons at embarkation (-4.1%). Miscellaneous goods alone, with a total
of 2.62 million tonnes (-0.5%), recorded
increases in containerized cargo volumes to 1.37
million tons (+6.1%) with container handling
equal to 128,248 TEUs (0%), and of rolling stock, which rose to 645 thousand tons
(+2.2%), while other miscellaneous goods fell by -14.7% to
607 thousand tons. Solid bulk cargo increased by +9.1% with
2.02 million tons, of which 654 thousand tons of
minerals (+38.0%), 457 thousand tons of feed, fodder and seeds
oily products (-13.5%), 407 thousand tons of metallurgical products
(-19.1%), 173 thousand tons of coal (+119.5%), 97 thousand tons
of cereals (+31.5%), 75 thousand tons of chemicals (+46.5%)
and 153 thousand tons of other dry bulk (+10.5%). Growing
liquid bulk cargo with 1.80 million tons (+5.8%),
including 1.42 million tonnes of refined petroleum products
(+6.8%), 288 thousand tons of chemicals (+4.6%) and 88 thousand tons of chemicals
tonnes of other liquid bulk cargo (-5.3%).
In the period April-June 2025, cruise passengers in the port of
Venice were 228 thousand (+12.8%), of which 205 thousand at the
disembarkation-embarkation (+13.6%) and 23 thousand in transit (+6.2%).
In the first half of this year, the Venetian port
handled a total of 12.33 million tons of goods,
with an increase of +4.2% over the first half of 2024, of which 4.99
million tonnes of miscellaneous goods (+0.4%), 3.86 million tonnes of
tons of dry bulk (+14.6%) and 3.48 million tons
of liquid bulk cargo (-0.3%). There were 235 thousand cruise passengers
(+9,9%).
In the first six months of 2025, the port of Chioggia, which falls
always under the jurisdiction of the Port System Authority
of the Northern Adriatic Sea, handled 410 thousand tons
of goods (+5.1%).