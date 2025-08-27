In the first half of the year, COSCO Shipping International's revenues increased by +10.3%

COSCO Shipping International (Hong Kong) Co., Company
listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange which is a subsidiary of COSCO
Shipping (Hong Kong), a wholly owned subsidiary of the
COSCO Shipping Holdings Co., has closed the
first half of this year with revenues of 1.93 billion
Hong Kong dollars (US$248 million), with an increase in
of +10.3% over the first half of 2024, revenues that for almost
(1.93 billion, +15.6%) is generated by the core
business consisting of services to the entire view cycle
commercial and operational operations of the ships of the COSCO Shipping group
Holdings. COSCO Shipping International announced today that the
half-year revenue growth is mainly attributable to
to the increase in turnover in the production and sales segment of
naval coatings, whose revenues amounted to 822.9 million
(+38.1%), and in the sale of ships which totalled
revenues of €97.8 million (+97.3%). Operating profit is
amounted to HK$250.4 million (+84.2%) and profit
net to €494.6 million (+26.0%).