UNIPORT and Assiterminal against the additional fees demanded from port operators by the Campania Region

UNIPORT and Assiterminal denounce that, with a letter that in
These hours is reaching all the companies operating in the ports of
Naples, Salerno and Castellammare, the System Authority
Port of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea, in the name and on behalf of the
Campania Region, is requesting to correspond to the body
a tax on concession fees that for the year
current fee can vary from 10% to 25% of the annual rent per
duration of the concession deed, as well as the
arrears for the previous five years.
"The result - explain Pasquale Legora de Feo,
president of UNIPORT, and Tomaso Cognolato, president of
Assiterminal - is that port logistics operators,
cruise and cabotage connections in Campania by
on 15 September (an absolutely unusual deadline and without
previous ones) will find themselves in the position of having to proceed with the
payment of additional amounts to what is due for the ordinary
state concession fee. Moreover, with the pretense of
additional penalties, interest and expenses that could reach
triple the amount to be paid".
According to the two representatives of the port companies, "one
This situation constitutes yet another act that goes in the direction of
contrary to a need for a systemic vision of the
ports in the country long claimed by the entire cluster
maritime port of Italy, moreover after the recent Decree
Infrastructure has certainly not settled the dispute
on the unjustified increase in 2023. The burden is evident
unjustified costs in an objectively critical phase for the
port operators and a brake on the competitiveness of
enterprises. Certainly a condition unparalleled in other regions
which risks an emulation effect and which in fact alters the
ability of Campania ports to compete in markets that are
much larger than the territory of a single
region and in, in some cases, can even put at risk
planned investments and employment levels".
UNIPORT and Assiterminal have announced that they are already
evaluating how to act and who will not fail to support the
operators of the ports of Campania "to find in all the
jurisdictional and political (regional and national)
solutions to safeguard the competitiveness of
and to re-establish competitive, if not identical, conditions
at least compatible, with those of companies located in other
Regions operating in the same national markets and
international ones".