The High Fidelity product tanker rescues 38 migrants on a drifting rubber boat

Yesterday the d'Amico High Fidelity
product tanker
Tankers carried out a rescue operation in the south of the island
of Crete, in Greek SAR (Search and Rescue) waters, where it
spotted a dinghy adrift. In a context of weather conditions
unfavorable ones, which made the roll maneuver complex
of the unit, the crew managed to rescue
38 people, welcoming them on board and making them safe. In the
compliance with international procedures for rescue at sea and
in accordance with the provisions of the MRCC (Maritime Rescue Coordinator
Center) the commander of the High Fidelity
headed for Cyprus, where he met a lookout from the
Greek Coast Guard, proceeding with the transshipment of migrants. In the
coordination of the operation collaborated with the MRCC of the Guardia
Costiera Italiana and the flagship P.04 OSUM
of the
Guardia di Finanza, engaged in a patrol mission in the
Aegean Sea. The latter has reached High Fidelity
shortly
after the rescue, escorting it until the end of the intervention and
ensuring operational support and safety throughout the phase
conclusive.