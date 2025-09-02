Joint venture of FS Logistix and Lineas for the management of the Antwerp Mainhub Terminal

FS Logistix (formerly Mercitalia Logistics), the new platform
Integrated digital for the Group's end-to-end freight transport
Italian State Railways
May
2025), and the Belgian intermodal company Lineas have
Modalink joint venture established to manage Antwerp
Mainhub Terminal and which is owned respectively by 30% and
70% by the two companies, with agreements for the eventual
subsequently increase the share of the Italian company to 49%.
The agreement between the two companies also provides for cooperation
for the increase of intermodal services connecting Antwerp with
Milan which will be operated by FS Logistix through its subsidiary
Mercitalia Intermodal, with Lineas continuing to operate
traction activity.
The Antwerp Mainhub Terminal intermodal terminal at the Port of
Antwerp occupies an area of 200 thousand square meters and is
equipped with eight rails each 700 meters long and with three cranes
Portal and you're straddle carrier. Traffic capacity is
equal to 200 thousand TEUs per year.
He underlined that "the creation of Modalink marks a
important milestone in our journey to become a
leading player in European logistics", the director
FS Logistix delegate, Sabrina De Filippis, specified that
"This agreement is part of our business plan that
includes the development of our existing terminals and the creation of
new technologically advanced and environmentally friendly hubs. That
will allow us to increase the volume of goods transported on
thanks to the growth of efficient connections between our
ports and terminals with the national network and rail corridors
consolidating the integration of transport systems
sea-rail-road".