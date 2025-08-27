The ART urges to verify that the investment plan and the related amortization period are consistent with the duration of the port concessions.

On 21 August, the Regulatory Authority of
Trasporti has published two opinions requested by the Transport Authority
Port System of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea relatively
the extension of the duration of the concession contracts requested
from the So.Te.Co. and Co.Na.Te.Co., companies that operate the
container terminals of the same name in the port of Naples. So.Te.Co., owner
of a concession expiring on 2 April 2029, on 28 March 2029
asked the Campania Port Authority for a five-year extension of the duration
of the concession in order to be able to amortize and recover the
investments relating to interventions necessary for the adaptation
of port facilities and for the maintenance of the functionality of the
of the concession. Similarly Co.Na.Te.Co., holder of a
concession expiring on 23 March 20298, on 7 November 20298
The Port Authority has been asked to extend the duration of the duration of the contract by five years
of the concession on the same grounds.
In its two opinions, the ART highlighted that 'it appears that
it is necessary that the investment plan and the related period of
amortization are consistent with the extension of the duration of the
concession in question' and noted that,
with regard to the applications submitted by the two companies
terminalists, the economic-financial plan "is not
fully completed due to failure to fill in the
annual breakdown of investments made for individual
interventions and due to the failure to include depreciation
related to investments made before 2025, but not yet
fully depreciated on that date'. It also noted
that in the "provisional financial plan, the enhancement of the
of item 2 - operating cash flow (FCON), is the
the sum of the investment management alone, omitting to
also take into account the cash flow of the management
current; an integration in this sense seems appropriate for the purposes of
of the correct valuation of the item in question. It's not
the calculation of the net present value was also provided, nor
any alternative methodology used, which, on the basis of
of the investments planned in the timetable, ensure the adequacy
determination of the duration of the extension of the concession
in question; therefore, an integration in this sense seems appropriate
of the documentation provided".
Finally, the ART reported a discrepancy on the horizon
time of the concessions and the duration of the concessions themselves,
which is requested to be extended by five years beyond the expiry date
currently set that for So.Te.Co. is dated April 2
2029 and for Co.Na.Te.Co. to 23 March 2029. The Authority of
Regulation of Transport noted that, in fact, the transport plan
amortization ends at So.Te.Co. to 2038 and for Co.Na.Te.Co. per
2036 and "therefore the amortization of investments appears
be completed on a date after the date that would result in the
of the concession if the request for extension were accepted"
(2034)'. The two opinions specify that by the year 2034, moreover,
there are still tangible fixed assets for So.Te.Co. and for
Co.Na.Te.Co. amounting to approximately 1.2 million and 14.9 million respectively
of euros "deriving not only from the lack of complete depreciation
of new investments, but presumably also from further
investments planned and made previously. Also
the time horizon indicated in sheets I. (Demand forecasts)
and IV. (Accounting schemes) does not appear consistent with the expiry date
of the concession in the event of approval of the extension, given that
Both sheets refer to 2035. It should be noted - continue the
ART - that these circumstances appear to be in conflict with the
provisions, as well as with the general rationale, of the rules
applicable to the measurement of the duration of the
concessions to the investment plan, also aimed at avoiding the
the new concessionaires will be charged with the takeover of the
expiry of the concession".