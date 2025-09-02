In the US, there has been a cut in funding for projects for the development of wind energy in ports

In the US, Donald Trump's battle against the development of
ecological energy sources, such as wind and solar on
which, according to the current US government administration, does not
You can rely on it, it also involved the ports.
He was reinstalled in the White House on June 20, the same day
Trump had sent several members of the government a memorandum with
to which announced the withdrawal of the authorization to issue new
concessions for wind energy, or the renewal of those already
in force, relating to all areas within the platform
Continental External.
Now Trump's axe blow on energy development
has also hit ports. The Secretary of State
Transportation, Sean P. Duffy, has in fact announced the cancellation of
a financing program worth a total of 679 million
of dollars allocated to 12 offshore wind projects that - has
said Duffy - are doomed to failure. These are
funding of about 427 million dollars for a
project under the INFRA (Nationally Significant
Freight and Highway Projects) and the cancellation of six projects
and the interruption of five others by the US Maritime
Administration (MARAD) for which the
loans of 177 million and 75 million respectively
Dollars.
"Wind projects, which involve waste," he argued
Duffy - are using resources that might otherwise be
intended for the revitalization of the American maritime industry.
Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg (Secretary of Transportation in the previous
administration led by Biden, ed.) have made the leaps
to use transport funds for their
Green New Scam program, ignoring the urgent needs of our
shipbuilding industry. Thanks to President Trump we are giving
priority to real infrastructure improvements over
phantom wind projects that cost a lot and offer little".
Duffy then announced that the Trump administration has
redirected the Department of Transport and MARAD to the
task of rebuilding the capacity of the shipbuilding industry
and towards the use of traditional forms of energy that -
highlighted - are more reliable and towards the use of
abundant natural resources of the country. Where possible - has
specified - the funding previously allocated to these
projects will be redistributed to support important
modernisation of port and other primary infrastructures
infrastructure needs.