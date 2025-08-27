Filt Cgil, priority is both to enhance workers of the Port Authorities rather than the assignment of seats

"To the workers of the Port System Authorities
the national collective labour agreement for ports applies,
renewed in October 2024, recognized by Law 84/94 and
confirmed in its private nature by the most recent
rulings of the Court of Cassation and the Constitutional Court".
This was recalled by the Filt Cgil, denouncing that, "despite the fact that
In this clear picture, serious behaviors emerge as in Naples
where the governance of the port has disapplied the contract
forcing employees to three days of strike and
as in Genoa where we understand that a
measure against a worker without initiating any proceedings
and therefore without respecting the guarantees provided for by the CCNL of the
ports".
"The failure to comply with the CCNL - highlighted the
Federation of Transport of the CGIL - generates a condition of
Regulatory and institutional anarchy, a deregulation
that undermines legal certainty and the resilience of the system
harbour. Port Authority employees are a central resource
for the functioning of the Authorities. To them it is
required to ensure high specialization and speed in
administrative and technical procedures, to respond
to the needs of the port community.
Precisely for this reason, as the Constitutional Court has clarified, they
Legislative Decree 165/2001 applies only selectively,
avoiding bureaucracy limiting its operation. Their
employment relationship is special and is governed by the
Law 84/94 and the sector's national collective bargaining agreement".
According to the union, moreover, "it is unacceptable that
the political debate focuses exclusively on the presidents,
going so far as to offend the workers of the Port Authorities. A port - has
underlined the Filt Cgil - it only works if all its components
collaborate: governance defines political guidelines,
Secretaries-General shall translate them into administrative acts and the
employees ensure its daily operations, producing
acts, responding to the port community and assuming
decisive responsibilities. Attacking workers means
ignore that without them the ports would not function. It is
It is absurd that presidents are asked to "reprimand" the
employees, instead of focusing on choosing competent figures
and connoisseurs of the sector, because the success of a
depends on the quality of governance. These
attitudes mortify workers and fuel conflicts that the
The port system cannot afford it".
"The strength of Italian ports - he concluded
trade union organization - lies in the professionalism and
in the commitment of employees. They are strategic for the development and
competitiveness of the sector, responding efficiently to the needs of the
market demands and ensuring safety and operation.
The priority is not the assignment of seats, but the
construction of a port system that enhances skills and
workers' rights".