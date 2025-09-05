In July, freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado decreased by -3.0%

Last July, the traffic of goods in the port system
of western Liguria decreased by -3.0%, a reduction in
which was mitigated by the +36.4% increase in products
oil movements at the buoy field in the roadstead of Vado Ligure,
while the volumes handled in the other port areas of the system
are down. In July 2025, total traffic is
5.50 million tonnes compared to 5.67 million tonnes
tons in the same month last year. In the port of Genoa
3.14 million tons of cargo were handled in the
Genoa-Sampierdarena basin (-2.8%), while in the Genoa-Sampierdarena basin
Pra' traffic was 1.05 million tons
(-8,1%). In the port basin of Savona, the total was
410 thousand tons (-23.8%), in that of Vado Ligure of 338 thousand
tons (-2.4%) to which are added 567 thousand tons
in the roadstead.
Last July, the total traffic of various goods
in the entire port system was 3.50 million
tons, of which 2.19 million tons of goods
containerized (-5.7%) made with a handling of
containers equal to 254,636 TEUs (+5.1%) and 1.31 million tons
of conventional goods (-3.2%). In the dry bulk sector, if
industrial traffic, with 58 thousand tons (-0.9%), was
remained stable, the commercial sector suffered a decisive
contraction down to 93 thousand tons (-54.9%). In the
mineral oils grew by +7.8% to
1.68 million tons and oils were also on the rise
vegetables and wine with 51 thousand tons (+8.2%), while the products
fell by -13.2% to 33 thousand tons.
Last July, passenger traffic was
742 thousand people (-8.2%), with the cruise segment having
marked a decrease of -3.9% with 222 thousand passengers and that of the
ferries a drop of -9.9% with 520 thousand passengers.
In the first seven months of 2025, the Ligurian port system
handled a total of 37.74 million tons of goods, with
a decrease of -1.1% on the same period of last year
year, of which 28.20 million tonnes were handled in the port of
Genoa (-2.5%) and 9.54 million tons in the Savona-Vado area
Ligurian (+5.0%). The total figure for miscellaneous goods was
23.98 million tonnes (-0.4%), including 15.89 million tonnes
tons of containerized cargo (+2.5%) made with a
Container handling of 1,744,847 TEUs (+7.5%) and 8.10
million tonnes of conventional goods (-5.5%). Traffic
of dry bulk in the industrial sector has been
700 thousand tons (+49.2%) and in the commercial sector of 1.38 million
of tons (-0.7%). The volume of mineral oil traffic is
10.69 million tonnes (-5.4%) and that of the other
liquid bulk cargo of 537 thousand tons (-2.1%), of which 289 thousand
tons of vegetable oils and wine (+12.2%) and 248 thousand tons of
chemical products (-14.8%). Supplies of bunkers and supplies of
amounted to 447 thousand tons (+15.1%).
In the first seven months of this year, there were 1.27 cruise passengers
million (+3.7%) and ferry passengers 1.28 million (-4.3%).