The first train from Belgium has arrived in Segrate as part of the FS Logistix - Lineas agreement

The first train from the
Belgium as part of a new service activated as a result of
of the agreement signed a few days ago between FS Logistix, the company
of the Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane group, and Lineas, the
largest private rail freight operator
in Europe, for the operation of the Antwerp railway terminal
Antwerp Mainhub and commercial lines between Belgium and Italy
(
of 2
September
2025). There are five outward and
return per week between Antwerp and Milan operated by Mercitalia
Intermodal, with Lineas traction, for the transport of units
intermodal systems of different sizes and types of goods. The service
it also provides for the possibility of integrating connections
national roads, such as towards the Pomezia terminal, expanding
so is the internal distribution network.
The service will allow you to remove from the roads every year
more than 13 thousand trucks and to avoid the emission of over 46 thousand
tons of CO2 compared to transport by heavy road vehicle.