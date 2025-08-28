COSCO Shipping Ports reports record quarterly revenues

In the second quarter of 2025, the terminal operator
COSCO Shipping Ports reported record revenues of 424.5
million dollars, with an increase of +12.6% on the corresponding
last year's period marked in the wake of the new record
quarterly history of container traffic handled by
port terminals that belong to the Chinese company
(
of 16
July
2025). Operating costs also totaled a new
historical record having amounted to 310.7 million, with a growth
by +16.8%. Operating profit was 69.6 million
dollars (-0.4%) and net profit of 122.4 million (+32.4%).
In the first half of this year, COSCO Shipping's revenues
Ports reached a record value of $806.0 million,
with an increase of +13.6% over the first half of 2024 which is
was driven by the marked increase in revenues generated in Europe,
equal to 383.9 million (+20.7%), and in the other world regions, equal to
to €65.6 million (+67.9%), while revenues produced in China
recorded a slight increase of +1.1% rising to 356.5 million. The
half-year operating costs amounted to €586.9 million
(+14.8%), operating profit of €136.9 million (+13.5%) and net profit
to $224.5 million (+32.9%).