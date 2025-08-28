Quarterly freight traffic in Moroccan ports is growing

The Port Authority of Tanger Med has announced that in the
In the second quarter of this year, the Moroccan port handled
a traffic of 41 million tons of goods compared to 35 million
million tons in the same period of 2024. Marsa Maroc, the
company that manages terminals in other major ports
national team, announced that in the second quarter of 2025 the
traffic handled amounted to 17.7 million
tons, up +9%.
In the first half of this year, the total traffic of the
cargo in the port of Tanger Med amounted to 79 million
tons compared to 69 million in the first half of 2024.
During the period, traffic in the port terminals of Marsa Maroc was
33.6 million tons (+8%), with only one traffic
containerized which amounted to 1.5 million TEUs (+6%),
of which 855 thousand TEUs of transhipments (+4%) and 651 thousand TEUs in import-export
(+8%).