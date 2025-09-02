Fincantieri and PGZ sign an agreement to support the modernization of the Polish Navy

As part of the MSPO International Defense Fair,
currently underway in Kielce, Poland, the shipbuilding group
Italian Fincantieri has signed a memorandum of understanding with
the Polish public group Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ), active
in the field of defence and armaments production, aimed at
define a strategic collaboration framework to support the
process of modernization of the Polish Navy, with
particular attention to the submarine acquisition program
"ORKA".
Based on the agreement, Fincantieri and PGZ will evaluate opportunities
joint in design, construction and operational support
throughout the entire lifecycle of advanced naval platforms, including
submarines. This partnership will unite leadership
technology of Fincantieri in shipbuilding with the solid
industrial base of PGZ, which plays a central role in the
Polish defence modernisation strategy. The goal
common is to develop joint opportunities not only to
the Polish Navy, but also for international markets.
Meanwhile, today, at the Castellammare di Stabia plant
of Fincantieri, the launch ceremony of the
section of the third logistics support unit LSS
(Logistic Support Ship) ordered by Chantiers de l'Atlantique
under the FLOTLOG ("Flotte logistique") programme
which provides for the construction of four LSS units for the Navy
French by the temporary consortium formed by Chantiers de
Atlantique and Naval Group as part of the Italian-French program
LSS led by OCCAR (Organization for Joint Cooperation
on behalf of DGA, the Directorate-General for Armaments
the French armaments, and its Italian counterpart NAVARM.