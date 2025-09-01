Attack on a product tanker in the Red Sea

Yahya Sare'e, spokesman for the Yemeni Houthi rebels,
Attack on a tanker ship in the area announced today
Red Sea in response to military action
Gaza Strip and to confirm the ban on
transit in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea to Israeli ships.
The object of the attack - he announced - was the ship
Scarlet Ray
tanker targeted with a ballistic missile. The
product tanker Scarlet Ray
is owned by
Singaporean Eastern Pacific Shipping.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) centre in the UK has
confirmed that yesterday he received a report of an accident
occurred 40 nautical miles southwest of Yanbu, Saudi Arabia
where the captain of a ship witnessed the impact in
sea in the vicinity of his ship by a projectile and has
heard a loud detonation. The UKMTO specified that the crew
of the ship is safe and the unit is continuing its
navigation.