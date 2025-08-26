The activities and fleet of the Spanish Armas Trasmediterránea will be sold to Baleària and DFDS

The Spanish Bahia de las Isletas SL, which operates ferry services
with the Armas Trasmediterránea brand, has signed two
binding agreements, one of which provides for the sale of 215 million
of euros to the compatriot Baleària Eurolineas Maritimas of the
operations operated in Spain, with the Canary Islands, with
Algeria and the Spanish island of Alborán, including the
routes, assets and the passage of 1,500 employees employed on the ground and
at sea, while the second provides for the sale for 40 million euros
of assets and the transfer of employees of the activities
operated in the Strait of Gibraltar to DFDS Iberia, subsidiary
of the Danish maritime and logistics group DFDS. In addition, Bahia
de las Isletas announced that last month it had signed a
Further agreement to sell the ferry for 25 million euros
Fortuny
to the Italian Liberty Lines.
Bahia de las Isletas specified that the first agreement,
relating to activities that generated revenues of
to approximately €420 million, includes the sale of the Volcán vessels
de Teno, Volcán de Tamadaba, Villa Tazacorte,
Volcán de Tinamar, Volcán de Tindaya,
Juan J Sister, Almariya and Volcán de
Timanfaya as well as port terminals, offices, concessions and
service agreements in the main ports for the operations of the
La Esfinge group, Tenerife, Arrecife, Puerto Rosario, Cádiz,
Melilla, Motril, Almería, La Palma, La Gomera, Valverde, Los
Cristianos, Algiers and Nador.
With regard to the divestment of operations in the Strait of
Gibraltar, which generated revenues of approximately 66
million euros, Bahia de las Isletas specified that the activities
acquired by Baleària include the ship Ciudad de Málaga
and a concession to Algeciras, while those acquired by DFDS
include the ships Volcán de Tamasite and Villa de
Agaete as well as concessions and terminals in the ports of
Algeciras, Ceuta and Tanger Med.