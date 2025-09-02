Traffic of goods and cruises in the ports of eastern Sicily is up sharply

The Port System Authority of the Sea of Sicily
Orientale announced that in the first half of 2025 in the ports of
Augusta, Catania, Syracuse and Pozzallo administered by the
traffic of goods and cruise passengers recorded a
increase of +50% compared to the first six months of last year. The
significant growth was generated thanks also to the entry
in the port system of the port of Syracuse with the roadstead of S.
Panagia, an airport that has entered the district of the Port Authority in
March 2024. In particular, the first half of this year saw
a consolidated increase in overall cargo volumes of
+50.8% due in large part to the contribution provided by the airport
Syracuse on tons of liquid bulk cargo. Syracuse, in fact,
in the first half of the year, it contributed 6.7 million tonnes to
a total of 16,534,176 tons of liquid products. Even though
concerns dry bulk cargo, the increase in the first half of the year was
equal to almost +14% mainly due to the increase provided by the port of
Pozzallo which in the first six months of 2025 counted about 265 thousand
tons of dry bulk cargo, while Augusta is affected by
important reorganization works of the quay areas with
setting up new terminals.
The number of cruise passengers, which has doubled compared to the first
mid-2024, it has risen thanks not only to the entry
of the airport of Arezzo, but also to a +35% marked by the airport
Catania.
With regard to the container terminal, which from March 2024 has been
moved from Catania to Augusta
(
of 25
March 2024), there was a significant increase in
of traffic by +27.9% to which the port of
Pozzallo with about 5 thousand TEUs.
"Despite the presence of numerous construction sites,
extraordinary maintenance and works in progress, which clearly
limit the spaces for port activities - underlined
the president of the Port Authority, Francesco Di Sarcina - the figures confirm
an excellent health condition, the result of a strong reorganization
that has been given to the airports and a synergy between them
put in place thanks to the annexation under a single body of
management. This means centrality in trade
of the port network of eastern Sicily which, in the
national scene, now offers a significant contribution to the
country system".