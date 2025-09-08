In July, ship traffic in the Suez Canal increased by +0.8%

After 19 months of decline, last July maritime traffic in the
Suez Canal marked a slight increase of +0.8% being
1,055 ships transited compared to 1,047 in July 2024. The limited
growth was generated by the +5.4% increase in transits
tankers amounted to 431 units, while
continued the negative trend in traffic of other vessels
type having been equal to 624 units (-2.2%). The
total SCNT tonnage of ships transiting the canal
in July 2025 was 44.9 million
tons (+6.9%). Transit fees paid by ships
transited amounted to 17.5 billion EGP pounds
($360 million) (+14,4%).
In the first seven months of this year, ship traffic in the canal
was 7,110 ships, with a decrease of -10.2% on the
same period in 2024, of which 2,799 tankers (-4.5%) and 4,311
other types of units (-13.6%). The SCNT tonnage of ships
transited was 321.8 million tons (-26.6%) and
transit fees paid by ships amounted to 127.5
billion Egyptian pounds (+2.7%).
According to unofficial estimates, in August 2025 transits
decreased by -3%, with an increase of +6% in
tankers and a decrease of -12% of other ships.