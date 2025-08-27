Merger of South Korea's HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and HD Hyundai Mipo Co

Today the boards of directors of the companies
South Korean Shipbuilding HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and HD
Hyundai Mipo Co., both part of the Hyundai HD Group and both
listed on the Korean Stock Exchange, have resolved to merge the two
company through an agreement that has been signed
today and which provides for the merger by incorporation of HD
Hyundai Mipo Co. in HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. The report of
The merger is set at 0.4059146 shares of HD Hyundai common stock
Mipo Co. for each share of HD Hyundai Heavy common stock
Industries Co.
Today the largest shareholder of the company resulting from the
Casting, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., is the HD Korea
Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) with 74.18%
of the ordinary shares, while the largest shareholder of the company
acquired company, HD Hyundai Mipo Co., is still the KSOE that owns
42.40% of the ordinary shares. The merger is expected to
will result in a change in the percentage of ownership
of the largest shareholder which will drop from 74.18% to 69.29%.
The merger is expected to be completed next year
December 1st.
The two companies explained that the merger aims to create
synergies and promote sustainable growth by integrating
affiliates operating in the shipbuilding sector. In addition
integrating the capabilities and infrastructure of both
company, the merged company
expects to be able to further expand its
shipbuilding activities and to further improve the
competitiveness of sales of special vessels and
of order acquisition. There is also the
Improved ability to respond to rapid
changing market conditions and expand the trading base
through a shared sales network.