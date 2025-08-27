The Chinese car manufacturer FAW ships components to Europe by train
Transit time reduced to 18 days compared to 45 days for sea freight
Changchun
August 27, 2025
On Monday, the Chinese automaker FAW inaugurated
a new rail service for the transport of
components for its Hongqi, Jiefang and Pentium vehicles with
departure from Changchun, a city in north-eastern China where
the company's headquarters and in the region where the factories are located
of the company. FAW highlighted that the rail service, which
passes through the Mongolian city of Manzhouli, allows you to
reduce transport times to 18 days compared to 45 days in the
maritime transport and allows you to cut the logistics costs of
more than 30%, improving the international competitiveness of
FAW products.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher